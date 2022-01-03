Idaho makes U-Haul top 10 of fastest growing states in U.S. for 2021

The number of arriving customers accounted for nearly 50.5% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Idaho during 2021, according to U-Haul data.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho is the No. 9 growth state in America, according to 2021 transactional data compiled for the annual U-Haul® Growth Index.

People coming to Idaho in one-way U-Haul trucks increased more than 1% year-over-year, while departures remained the same as 2020, as reported by our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Arriving customers accounted for nearly 50.5% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Idaho during 2021 to make it a leading state for netting do-it-yourself movers. Idaho has registered as a net-gain state for U-Haul trucks every year since 2015, and this marks the third time it has been a top-10 state for growth in the last six years.

Idaho’s top growth cities are Moscow, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls. Other notable net-gain cities include Post Falls, Pocatello, Ammon, Lewiston and Nampa.

Growth states are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from well over 2 million one-way U-Haul truck customer transactions that occur annually.

“People are moving to Idaho for career opportunities,” said Casey Jones, U-Haul Company of Idaho president. “...People are leaving the West Coast tech scene and finding what they need here. Idaho also has a nice balance of urban, suburbia and country. There’s something for everyone. It’s a great place to raise a family.”

U-Haul customers made Texas the No. 1 growth state of 2021, followed by Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and Arizona. It is the second year in a row that the same three states comprised the top three, with Tennessee taking top honors in 2020. Texas is the leading growth state for the fourth time in the last six years, and has never been lower than No. 2 in that span.

California ranks 50th and Illinois 49th for the second consecutive year, indicating those states saw the largest net losses of one-way U-Haul trucks.

While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well states are both attracting and maintaining residents.

Visit myuhaulstory.com to view more individual state reports, the top 25 U.S. growth cities and the top 25 Canadian growth cities.