Gas prices continue to soar as average cost rises in Spokane

Washington state's average gas price is currently 16.4 cents higher than last week, which is $5.35 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The average price of gas in Spokane is up 18.1 cents per gallon since last week, bringing the cost to $5.07 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's weekly survey of 187 stations in Spokane.

Prices in Spokane are 57.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, as of Monday. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas station in Spokane on Sunday, was $4.87 a gallon, while the most expensive was $5.39 per gallon.

Washington state's average gas price is up 16 cents from last week, which is $4.88 per gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey.

In Idaho, the average price of gas last week was $4.72 a gallon compared with $4.88 as of Monday. In Yakima, the average price per gallon went up 23.5 cents in a week, from $4.99 per gallon to $5.23 a gallon as of Monday.

The price of diesel has risen 11.5 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.62 per gallon, according to GasBuddy weekly press release.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we'll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a written statement.