'Prices could go a bit higher before cooling off': Gas prices in Spokane increase 20.2 cents to $4.74

Some West Coast states saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week as refinery issues continued to impact gasoline supply.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane gas prices have risen 20.2 cents per gallon in the last week. The current average cost is set at $4.74 per gallon as of Monday.

According to a GasBuddy survey, the national average gas cost increased for the second straight week as gas prices continued to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes.

The national average price of gas has increased 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 per gallon on Monday. The national average gas price is up 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 59.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said that while prices continue increasing on the West Coast and Great Lakes, areas of the Northeast and Gulf Coast have seen gas price declines as the nation is experiencing sharp differences in trends between regions.

"Some West Coast states saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week as refinery issues continued to impact gasoline supply, which fell to its lowest level in a decade in the region, causing prices to skyrocket," said De Haan.



While in Washington, the gas price is up 46.3 cents per gallon from last week's $4.73, and is set at $5.19 as of Monday. In some parts of Idaho, the gas price remains is the same as last week at $4.38 per gallon, according a GasBuddy survey.

In another report by the American Automobile Association (AAA), Idaho’s average price is a penny up from a week ago, but 11 cents less than a month ago. Drivers in North Idaho are paying much less than in other parts of the state, but prices still increased by 15 to 25 cents this week.

Idaho's gas price ranks eighth in the U.S. for most expensive fuel behind California, Nevada, Oregon, Alaska, Washington, Hawaii and Arizona, according to the AAA report.

In Spokane, the cheapest station was priced at $4.45 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.89 per gallon, a difference of 44 cents per gallon. Prices in Spokane are 31.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.13 per gallon higher than a year ago.

While gas prices keep increasing in some states, the national average price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.86 per gallon as of Monday.



"While I'm hopeful there will eventually be relief, prices could go a bit higher before cooling off," Patrick De Haan said. "In addition, OPEC could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push gas prices up further."

