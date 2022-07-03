Gas prices are going up in Spokane as the Russian invasion persists

According to AAA, Washington state currently has the fifth-highest average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, with the statewide average sitting at $4.49.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gas prices are getting more and more expensive across the United States and Washington and Idaho have been no exception.

Many of the gas stations in the downtown Spokane area had regular unleaded listed at $3.99 a gallon, with some going as high as $4.19 a gallon.

With inflation and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine still ongoing, some commuters have changed their driving habits in response.

“It’s affected me a little bit with regard to travel and things like that,” said Ryan Lucky, a driver gassing up in Spokane before a drive to Seattle on Monday. “But you know, I mean, everything's going up, are going up with everything. So, it's kind of like just following suit, but we do try to drive a little less and carpool as much as we can because of the price.”

In Spokane the average is a bit lower, with AAA listing it at $4.06 on Monday. While that may feel high for some, it is still lower than the prices in Seattle – where the average is up to $4.63 a gallon.

“I'm from Seattle. And this is still less expensive than the gas price over in Seattle,” said Nick Manring. “So to me, this is still pretty inexpensive.”

Over in Idaho, it’s a similar story. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.96 per gallon. Those living in the Coeur d’Alene area have it a little better, sitting at $3.85cents per gallon on average.

Even with gas prices projected to go up even more, some people are pressing on as normal.

“I mean, I wouldn't say worried about it. But, you know, it's definitely something I'm aware of, but it's not going to stop me from doing anything,” said a commuter named David.