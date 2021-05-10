Chewelah Casino new hotel will generate jobs for Stevens County residents

The Spokane Tribe in Chewelah is one of the largest employers for Stevens County, and they are expecting to add new jobs for the community.

The new hotel groundbreaking ceremony at the Chewelah Casino at Stevens County will be taking place on Tuesday at 11 a.m., and it is expected to be completed for Christmas 2022.

The Spokane Tribe in Chewelah is one of the largest employers for Steven's County. They are expecting to add new jobs for the community. The Chewelah Casino is accepting applications now for the general manager position with more jobs available at the casino.

Chewelah Casino Marketing Manager, Jamie Sijohn, said on a Tuesday morning interview to Krem 2 new that the construction of the new hotel will bust the region's economy and give back to the community.

"With the revenues that the tribe makes through the Chewelah Casino and eventually the hotel some of the money go back to our tribal programs, the found education programs, senior programs or elderly programs, and so on," Sijohn said.

Sijohn said that since the Chewelah Casino opened, they have helped the community by donating part of the casino revenues to projects protecting local natural resources, local civic organizations and businesses.

The hotel will be located 20 minutes away from 49 degrees north. It will have 17 rooms, an indoor swimming pool, a business and conference center, and part of the hotel will include ski equipment lockets.