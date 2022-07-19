Valet boat service comes to Lake Coeur d'Alene

The Hagadone Marine Group is the region's first and only dry stack facility in Idaho. It holds about 360 boats within a five-story warehouse.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Vertical Quick Launch at the Hagadone Marine Group is now offering valet parking for boats on Lake Coeur d'Alene.

The $15 million facility is the region's first and only dry stack facility in Idaho. It holds about 360 boats within a five-story warehouse. Cally King, the director of marketing for the Hagadone Marine Group, said the service is part of a membership.

"It's kind of a valet VIP service,” King said. “So, we take care of getting your boat in your water. So you don't necessarily have to trailer it and launch it yourself. But also, it makes the boat so it's out of the elements. So out of the harsh weather, whether it'd be a really rainy day it's stored inside and a nice protected facility.”

Members pay $245 per foot to store their boats in a covered facility for one year, according to King.

“We have this app called boat cloud,” she said. "That's where our Quick Launch members can request the launch for the boat cloud. And once they request the launch, they can have their boat within 15 minutes. We have huge forklifts that can go and pull the boats down, drop them in the water, and then we put them out on the water.”

King said the pandemic created a need for this covered space.

“The boating industry has really boomed in the past few years, especially when COVID hit," she said. "We saw a lot of families looking for safe ways to kind of get out with their family and go boating was one of them.”

The service isn't just about convenience. It brings value to the area.

"The growth for families, the growth for our company and the experience for our Marina tenants and both buyers and users have just been incredible," Hagadone Marine Group President Craig Brosenne said.

