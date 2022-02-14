Here's what you need to know about the Thor-Freya reconstruction project

The project is expected to begin in April and last about six months.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sections of both Thor and Freya near I-90 are getting a major face lift. The project is part of the city of Spokane's six year comprehensive street plan.

The construction starts at Hartson Avenue and continues north on Thor and Freya, ending at Sprague Avenue. It's expected to begin in April and last about six months. However, construction at the Second and Third Ave. intersections on Tor and Freya won't begin until 2023.

City spokesperson Kirsten Davis said the reconstruction project has been in the works for several years. She said the asphalt streets in this corridor just can't hold up against the amount of traffic and heavy loads.

"Because of the kind of traffic it does get, it's kind of a high-volume traffic area," Davis said. "But it also has a lot of freight traffic. So you're talking about big trucks and heavy loads."

The hope is the estimated $8.9 million reconstruction project will fix this by shifting from asphalt to concrete.

"We've learned from another project on Hamilton and North Foothills drive intersection," Davis said. "If you've driven that, it's more durable and lasts longer."

She told KREM 2's Amanda Roley a more durable material could mean less potholes.

"It's a different material so it responds to weather and activity differently," Davis said. "So we anticipate that it will definitely be easier to maintain and be a better solution and better material for that kind of traffic."

She adds that all but $1million of the project is funded by state and federal sources.

"That's great news for taxpayers because we're able to access and secure those funds from other areas."