Spokane Regional Emergency Communications needs more employees to keep up with rising call volumes

SPOKANE, Wash. — It doesn’t matter what time or day— if you dial 911, someone will pick up the phone at the Spokane Regional Emergency Communications center (SREC).

From burglaries to barking dogs, there’s no shortage of calls.

"You never know what kind of a day you’re going to have until you sit in that seat,” 911 Operational Supervisor Karen Crawford said. “Could be a baby not breathing, or you hang up that call you get somebody stole a piece of mail.”

SREC employees are having to keep up with Spokane County’s growing population. SREC received more than 592,000 calls in 2021, which is 35,000 more than 2020.

“35,000 over an entire year, it’s a lot,” 911 Operations Manager Heather Thompson said. “But, it’s not like you feel that all in one day, it’s spread out amongst the call receivers and they do a great job of handling those call influxes when they do happen.”

According to Thompson, the busiest time of day is around 4 p.m.. She said there are anywhere from six to 14 call takers on staff. SREC is continuously hiring to keep up with higher call volumes.

“We are not immune to the staffing issues that are happening around the country right now,” Thompson said.

Two newly hired call takers were in training Wednesday afternoon, learning what it takes to handle all sorts of incidents, no matter now serious. Crawford said she uses one example during training — an elderly man who used to call because he didn’t know how to make hot tea.

“He finally said, ‘Well, you know my wife used to make me hot tea at 7 o’clock every night after dinner and she died and I don’t know how to make hot tea.’ So it seems kind of trivial, but those are also the calls that kind of keep us going,” Crawford said.