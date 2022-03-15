Spokane Valley to receive $3 million toward improvements to Barker Road corridor

The city plans to widen and reconstruct about two miles of South Barker Road and create lane urban arterials and lane roundabouts at several intersections.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Valley will receive $3 million in funding for improvements on the busy Barker Road corridor. The funding will allow for a safer and more efficient corridor in the Spokane Valley area as the traffic congestion in the area has increased rapidly in recent years.

According to a statement by the City of Spokane Valley, the city plans to widen and reconstruct about two miles of South Barker Road and create lane urban arterials and lane roundabouts at several intersections.

“This funding is critical to improving traffic and safety conditions in this important corridor,” Pam Haley, Spokane Valley Mayor, said in a statement. “And we couldn’t be more thankful to Senator Patty Murray for this congressionally directed spending.”

North Barker Road is a busy area used by Liberty Lake and Spokane County residents. It is also heavily used by industrial and commercial vehicles to transport goods between Idaho, Canada, and the greater Pacific Northwest, according to the city of Spokane Valley.

In addition, the city’s planned action ordinance has streamlined the permitting process in the northeast industrial area, leading to swift industrial growth along North Barker Road.

The funding is part of a Federal 2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act, which comes at a critical time as the city is experiencing rapid growth.