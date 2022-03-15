Spokane Transit Authority asking for the public's feedback on I-90 Valley Corridor project

The survey includes 27 multiple choice and open questions. People have until March 31 to take the online survey, which is available on the Spokane Transit website.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Transit Authority (STA) is asking the public for feedback on its I-90/Valley Corridor High-Performance Transit (HPT) project.

The project is one of six HPT corridor improvement plans by the STA. The project includes new and improved routes and new connections along I-90 in Spokane Valley, including Millwood and Liberty Lake.

The project plans include new connections between downtown Spokane and the West Plains. STA is also planning an interstate pilot project for Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene bus services, with a possible pilot extension of service into Idaho.

According to the STA statement, the project will benefit Spokane County residents and employees who commute to Spokane County from Kootenai County. It will also improve access to jobs, education, health care, recreation, childcare, and other facilities for Spokane and North Idaho residents. In addition to supporting the economic growth between Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

STA statistics show that more than 10,000 residents who commute across the border into Spokane County for work live in Kootenai County, making up 5% of Spokane County's total workforce.

Public feedback is important as it will help shape the corridor development plan, which aims to be fully implemented by 2025.