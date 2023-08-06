City of Spokane looks to crack down on illegal short-term rentals

There are 648 short term rentals that operate illegally in Spokane. Only 44 of them have permits. Now, the city is proposing a new code to make changes.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Since 2015, the city of Spokane has required short-term rentals to be permitted. But, there are hundreds of short-term rentals operating illegally and the city wants to crack down.

In February, the city hired Granicus, a data collecting company that tracks short-term rentals with permits and those operating without a permits.

City planner Amanda Beck says the city spent the last three years searching for a company like this.

"It's just a needed update to keep up with changes," said Beck. "But, the main crux of what we're doing is creating a path to compliance for short term rentals that are operating in the city"

Granicus data shows nearly 650 short-term rentals in Spokane are operating illegally. Only 44 short term rentals are permitted.

Beck said, "We have 44 active permits. So those are people who are in residential zones and went through the permitting or renewal process."

Current city code only allows short term rentals in residential zones. But, there's been a loophole allowing them to be permitted elsewhere. The city council is now considering an amendment to allow short term rentals in 'non' residential zones as well.

"Were partially addressing this now, because we're in a housing crisis. And we're looking at all of the different things that impact the housing supply in the community," said Beck.

The money made from permits will go to cover fire and building inspections.

The city says they hope to pass the new code enforcement for short term rentals by the end of this month.

