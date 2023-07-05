Renovated United Building brings new social hub and new hopes to Hillyard

Some entrepreneurs inside the updated space hope other small businesses take note of the neighborhood.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After two years of renovations, the United Building is open once again with a new look and new businesses.

Within hours of the doors opening Wednesday, the new space on Market Street already had its first satisfied customers.

"For here or to go?" asked Michael Kotsala, who co-owns Derailer Coffee.

The coffee shop is a brand new business that opened thanks in part to the plan to renovate and reopen the United, a plan put together by new owners Dave and Bri Musser.

Kotsala and his crew served up brews of the morning variety starting at 7 a.m.

"We got to kick it off," he said.

By mid-afternoon, the place was packed with a lunch rush eager to try brews of a different kind: ciders and beers from Bellweather Brewing or the down-to-earth food inspired by chef Victor Lewin's Texas roots.

"We're serving a taste of central Texas with northwest ingredients," said Lewin, who co-operates Locos restaurant.

It's all inside a building that was originally a bank built in 1920; you'll see nods to that history in the new design.

"Seeing it kind of come into life now it's like not a daydream anymore but a real dream," Lewin said.

A dream that extends beyond the United into the rest of Hillyard, a neighborhood looking to make a resurgence.

"Hillyard sometimes has a bad rap as being a rougher part of our city," Kotsala said. "I love that businesses are jumping in and building community."

Another dream that may help: the completion of the North-South corridor. That's expected to shorten the drive time from I-90 to the northside to less than 15 minutes, which could bring even more business to the neighborhood.

Though the United is a welcome addition for those already living and working here. Some early guests who enjoyed a tea or latte Wednesday morning came back when the lunch options opened after 2 p.m.

"It's lacking a place for people of all ages can come together, hang out, enjoy the space," Lewin said.

"I think they'll realize it's not the Hillyard they're thinking of," Kotsala said. "It's fun, it's friendly. There's a lot of great people."

The work isn't over yet. Renovations continue in the second story of the building, where two other businesses are expected to open in October: Pigasus Toys & Vintage and Bear Totem.

It just may inspire others to take a piece of history and create a new future for Hillyard.

"It would be nice to see a revitalization of this [neighborhood]," Lewin said. "It's still a neighborhood where someone with a dream can make it happen."

