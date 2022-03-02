YMCA purchases land, plans for new facility in south Spokane

The property is close to an additional 15-acre parcel bordering the Ben Burr Trail, which is intended to serve as a land conservation easement.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) of the Inland Northwest announced the acquisition of a 15-acre parcel along South Glenrose Road. The property was purchased from the Bauer family, long-time landowners, and YMCA spent a full year searching for the land to build a new facility in south Spokane in the future.

The property is close to an additional 15-acre parcel bordering the Ben Burr Trail that is intended to serve as a land conservation easement, affording public walking trails and retaining the natural landscape, according to a press release from the YMCA.

"The purchase is the next step in fulfilling the community’s goal of one day having a full-facility YMCA in south Spokane complete with community gathering areas, walking trails, youth and teen programming space, early learning child care, pools and water features, gymnasium, and health and wellness center," Alan Lesher, YMCA Inland Northwest President and CEO, said.

The YMCA will pay for the project with funds secured during a multi-year community capital campaign, and they will be working with local neighborhood groups and the Bauers to design the facility, according to Lesher.

“My family and I are pleased to partner with the Y on the sale of our property," John Bauer said. "We share the same values and we felt it was important to leave a lasting legacy to benefit the community for years to come.”