New aircraft service facility coming to Spokane Airport

A new 32,000 square foot aircraft service facility is coming to the Spokane Airport. The new facility will hold more than 10 planes.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another milestone has been announced for Spokane International Airport, as a new aircraft service facility will be coming to the east side of the airport.

When it's completed, it's expected to have 27,000 square feet of hanger space.

The facility, known as the 'Aero Center,' is a dream come true for Spokane Airport CEO Larry Krauter.

"What it really means for us is more opportunities to attract general aviation," said Krauter.

The new facility will have enough hanger space to hold and service more than 10 airplanes.

There will also be 6,000 square feet of office and lounge space for meetings and pilots to relax in.

Krauter says this new project will bring more aviation traffic to the airport.

"One obviously is job creation," Krauter said. "There will be a number of jobs created here at this development, but I think the other is just adding to that transportation infrastructure support that we need to keep growing our economy."

The project was invested by SAR Trilogy management, an investment company out of Florida that partners with aviation business.

The CEO of the company says they invested $10 million for the new facility.

"We looked at Spokane, lacking competition and the market that was needed for more services," said Sanjay Aggarwal, the CEO of SAR Trilogy Management.

Aggarwal says that his company has invested in four other Aero Centers across the nation.

He says what separates Aero Centers from other aircraft service facilities is they are built with a focus on people.

"That's how we differentiate ourselves that we are just not a fueling and hanger solution but we are going to provide services that are going to be needed for the community," said Aggarwal.

The new facility will be built on the east side of Spokane International Airport, where corporate and private aircraft fly into.The facility will mostly service these types of airplanes.

The airport says they expect the project to be completed by the end of 2023.

