'Dreamin' Wild' movie starring Zooey Deschanel and Casey Affleck filming in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A movie starring some big names in Hollywood, including Zooey Deschanel and Casey Affleck, has begun filming on Spokane's South Hill.

"Dreamin' Wild," a new musical Hindi drama movie, features the real story of musical duo Donnie and Joe Emerson, two brothers from Fruitland, Washington. Photos have been popping up on social media from spots around the neighborhood where the shooting is taking place.

According to the Focus Features website, based upon an article by Steven Kurutz published in “True Story," the movie follows the real-life story of musical duo Donnie and Joe Emerson, whose family leveraged their farm in the 1970s in order to produce the brothers’ record, "Dreamin’ Wild."

"Dreamin' Wild" focuses on how the two brothers recorded an album that was unearthed and rediscovered in the 2010s, becoming an underground hit, while living in rural Washington, according to an article published by The Hollywood Reporter. The film is set in two time periods and begins when the album that the Emerson brothers recorded as teenagers is rediscovered almost 30 years after its release, and meets critical acclaim and an unexpected music career for the Emerson brothers. Donnie is forced to confront ghosts from the past and grapple with the emotional toll his dreams have taken on the family who supported him, The Hollywood Reporter article says.

The "Dreamin' Wild" cast includes Oscar winner Casey Affleck, Emmy and Grammy winner Beau Bridges, Emmy nominee Zooey Deschanel best known for her roles in movies such as "Elf," “New Girl” and “500 Days of Summer," Emmy winner Walton Goggins, American actor Jack Dylan Grazer, British actor Noah Jupe, and American actor Chris Messina, according to an article published by Deadline.

Affleck and Jupe will play the adult and teenage versions of Donnie, and Goggins and Grazer will portray those of Joe. Deschanel will play Donnie’s wife, Nancy, with Bridges as Emerson patriarch Don Sr., and Messina as Light in the Attic Records executive Matt Sullivan, Deadline reported.

There isn't a confirmed date for when the film will be released but it is possible the movie will be out in theaters by 2022.