"Millworx" Development in Post Falls brings hundreds of housing units to community

The project is three years in the making. When construction is complete it will include hundreds of housing units, a hotel, restaurants and local shops.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — 32 acres of the former Idaho Veneer Mill site in Post Falls is now the "Millworx" development. It's expected to look similar to Spokane's Kendall Yards or Riverstone in Coeur d'Alene.

Robert Jacobs a residential realtor with Caldwell Banker said 61 town houses and 60 apartment units are under construction right now. And hundreds more are expected as the project grows. The site will also feature mixed-used commercial retail spaces. Providing opportunities for residents to live, work and play here.

"The developer here is uniquely positioned because the site is large enough to accommodate the mixture of both," Jacobs said. "So it's really cool to see."

Nestled among these homes is the old Hog Silo. It's a piece of the old mill's history that developers felt it was important to keep.

"It's going to be a part of the common space," Danny Davis, commercial realtor with Caldwell Banker said. "There's going to be a small little amphitheater where you can hear a small band or guitarist play."

Millworx is located just a few blocks east of the Post Falls City hall on Fourth Avenue.

Community development director Bob Seale said the development is a welcomed addition to the city as demand for housing soars.

"This type of development is exactly what we were looking for in this area of town," Seale said. "Being able to provide optional options to housing types is great for the city. And it's a perfect little bookend to our downtown with the 'live, work, play' idea."

Jacobs said some town houses and apartment units will be ready for sale as early as April and May. And with a 151-unit hotel and new shops on the way, Post Falls is eager for Millworx to become a destination for visitors to explore and future residents to call home.

