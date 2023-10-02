Report: Kootenai County housing crisis remains as average home price skyrockets

A new report found the average price of a Kootenai County home rose to $665,000 this year from $256,000 in 2016, an increase of 160%.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — An updated look at affordable housing in Kootenai County did not find good news.

The recently released “Next Steps” report found that the average price of a Kootenai County home rose to $665,000 this year from $256,000 in 2016 — an increase of 160%.

Relief is not on the horizon, even if the highest mortgage interest rates in more than two decades go down.

“There is no indication that Idaho housing prices will significantly decline overall once mortgage rates stabilize,” the report said.

Greta Gissel, executive director of Connect Kootenai, said the numbers in the report found, “a lot of negativity going on,” including that 80% of Kootenai County households are priced out of the market and people are leaving the area to find affordable housing.

To read the full story, please visit our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.