'Make your reservations early': How the pandemic impacted Inland Northwest state park visits

SPOKANE, Wash. — When the pandemic closed gyms, grounded most air travel and brought vacations to a screeching halt, a lot of people turned to the outdoors for an escape.

Things like new bike sales and visitations to parks soared.

Area manager for the five state parks in the Inland Northwest Diana Dupuis has noticed a trend in park visits since the pandemic started.

”I think that some people would think that there would be maybe a downtick after things started to open after COVID, but we haven’t seen that. We’ve seen the uses continuing to increase," Dupuis said.

The state’s own data shows nearly 175,000 more visitors went to Riverside State Park in 2020 than in 2015. Dupuis said the first six months of this year are showing no signs of slowing down.

It's not just Riverside. The state’s data shows there were 4.7 million more visitors to Washington State Parks in 2020 compared to 2015.

Mt. Spokane State Park saw a nearly 200% increase in visitations in the last five years. From nearly 166,000 visitors in 2015 to nearly 462,000 last year.

The Centennial Trail State Park saw a similar trend. Nearly a half-million more people went to the park last year compared to five years ago.

Dupuis said there are multiple factors to the increase in visits. The pandemic prompted more people to take to the outdoors to benefit their physical and mental well-being. There are also more people moving to Washington.

”More people are moving into the area which is increasing the visitation and I think these parks have fallen under the radar a little bit. When I first moved here and talked to people, they didn’t even know Riverside existed and it’s in their own back yard,” Dupuis said.

Visitations so far in 2021 have increased nearly 14% compared to 2020, so the trend continues. More visitors mean more people buying discover passes or paying camping fees which creates revenue for state parks.

The state legislature increased the parks’ operating budget and capital budget when they approved the state’s budget earlier this year. According to spokesperson Toni Weyman Droscher, the operating budget for 2021-2023 is $208.4 million, while the budget for 2020 was $88.7 million.

Park rangers said they feel they are being given resources to handle the influx in visitors.

Here are the total number of visitations over the last five years.

WA State Park Visitations

2015 – 32,784,159

2016 – 35,923,558

2017 – 36,261,352

2018 – 37,452,706

2019 – 36,033,338

2020 – 37,549,238

Centennial Trail State Park

2015 – 1,497,012

2016 – 1,523,627

2017 – 1,723,436

2018 – 1,636,437

2019 – 1,702,692

2020 – 1,959,415

Columbia Plateau Trail North

2015 – 150,814

2016 – 161,173

2017 – 181,795

2018 – 188,619

2019 – 163,845

2020 – 217,880

Crawford State Park

2015 – 6,465

2016 – 7,308

2017 – 6,523

2018 – 5,771

2019 – 7,418

2020 – 0

Mt. Spokane State Park

2015 – 165,832

2016 – 159,960

2017 – 238,207

2018 – 209,559

2019 – 387,593

2020 – 461,845

Riverside State Park

2015 – 743,924

2016 – 772,703

2017 – 967,741

2018 – 1,032,576

2019 – 1,004,492

2020 – 918,675