First Story's affordable home loan program accepting applications

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The First Story non-profit organization is partnering with builder Hayden Homes to help Spokane residents own a house.

Hayden Homes will construct the home in their Pillar Rock community, and it will be sold through First Story’s 30-year no-interest loan program.

“The zero down payment requirement as well as the fact that credit scores are not required as a determining factor, encourages many to apply that would normally be restricted due to these mortgage thresholds,” Claire Duncan, First Story's executive director, said. “First Story is a testament to the giving spirit of our community and the positive results that come when we work together on creative solutions.”

The Clearwater, a 1235 square feet house, will be available for residents to apply and has three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. The home comes with appliances, a washer and dryer, window blinds, and a landscaped yard.

The price of the house will be based on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) standards for affordability at 80% of the area's median income.

To be eligible to apply for the house applicants must meet the following requirements:

Have a Gross Median Family Income (MFI) below 80% of the area median income.

Not have any negative credit account or items in collections

Be a U.S. citizen or have permanent resident alien status

Live in the Spokane area