"We're just forfeiting a profit for now": Coeur d'Alene gas station has lowest prices in town

The cheapest gas in Coeur d'Alene can be found at the new Chevron on Atlas Road.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The cheapest gas in Coeur d'Alene can be found at the new Chevron on Atlas Road. They're keeping their prices competitively low by not making a cent on gas sales.

This new Chevron just opened last week. The owners wanted their new shop to make a good impression on customers, especially during these hard times. On Wednesday, the price for regular gas is at $3.95.

According to cashier Amanda Thomas, they're able to keep the prices this low by selling gas nearly at cost.

"We're just forfeiting a profit for now," Thomas said. "We're just going to go ahead and take the hit ourselves and let the little guys have a little."

Essentially, they're breaking even for the good of the community .

"I think it's a good trade to earn the customers rather than the profit," Thomas said.

The family who owns this station, and several others in Coeur d'Alene, are local. Thomas said they are invested in this community.

"We just don't want to be one of those big guy corporations that are just trying to make a buck," Thomas said. "We want to support our community."

She said they will keep prices low as long as they can, and with help from the community.