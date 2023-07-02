Coeur d'Alene City Council members request more time to consider plans for 'Coeur Terre' project

During Tuesday night's council meeting, dozens of people testified against the "Coeur Terre" development.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene City Council members say they need more time to consider plans for the "Coeur Terre" development, which would build thousands of new homes, two schools and businesses in a field off Huetter Road.

Tuesday nigtht's meeting lasted nearly six hours. In the end, council members told developers to come back on Feb. 21 and in the meantime, work with neighbors and city planners to address some of the concerns that have been raised for months.

Developers say Coeur Terre would not only bring much needed housing to the area. The $2.5 billion investment would create over 900 new jobs, two new schools and generate an estimated $4.4 million in sales and property tax revenue for the city.

But, many people who live near the proposed site say they will be the ones paying the price. Homeowners are worried about traffic, property values and how this development will impact their quiet neighborhood where people still ride horses on the street.

So, developers were told to come back to city council two weeks from now with solutions to some of these concerns. One idea floated tonight was restricting access to the east of the development to keep the estimated 10,000 extra cars out of that existing neighborhood.

KREM 2 will continue to follow this story as it develops.

