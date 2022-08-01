$40 million mixed-use residential project could be coming to downtown Spokane

The project calls for 167 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom and live-work units, 1,000 square feet of retail space and 97 parking spaces.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A mixed-use residential project that costs $40 million could be coming to downtown Spokane.

Hybrid Architecture, a Seattle-based real estate developer, filed a pre-development application with the city to potentially build a 125,000 square-foot, seven-story multifamily structure on a parking lot between Fast Eddie's Bar and Grill and Best Western Plus City Center on Spokane Falls Boulevard.

The project calls for 167 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom and live-work units, 1,000 square feet of retail space and 97 parking spaces. Two levels of below-grade parking will also be included.

According to the application, access to parking will be from Spokane Falls Boulevard and an alleyway. A traffic study for the project will be conducted by Sunburst Engineering.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

