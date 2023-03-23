2 Spokane low-income housing projects get funding

Family Infant House Acquisition and Beloved Sunset Apartments were awarded to build 79 affordable housing units in Spokane County.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington Department of Commerce (WDC) has awarded approximately $50.6 million in grants to 13 affordable housing projects across 10 counties in the state.

Two of those projects include Family Infant House Acquisition and Beloved Sunset Apartments in Spokane County.

Family Infant House Acquisition was awarded more than $360,000 to build 20 low-income units. Beloved Sunset Apartments will receive nearly $11 million to build 59 low-income housing units, which include 14 permanent supportive housing units and 45 multifamily rental units.

The 2022 Rapid Capital Housing Acquisition (RCHA) program is the second round of funding through the state. The funding will create 214 affordable units and 70 beds of housing for people in Washington who are currently homeless or at high risk of homelessness across ten counties.

Commerce Acting Director Kendrick Stewart said over the last two years, the legislature made historic investments in housing that are helping move many more people indoors.

“We have far more work to do, but this latest round of investments will quickly bring more housing options online and maintain them for the future," Stewart said in the statement.

The RCHA program provides funding to acquire real property for rapid conversion into enhanced emergency shelters and other permanent supportive housing programs for people with extremely low incomes and people experiencing sheltered and unsheltered homelessness in Washington.

The program helps organizations acquire properties capable of swiftly housing people with minimal updates. Local governments, housing authorities, non-profits, tribal governments and other groups from regions with significant remaining funding were eligible to apply.

All projects will enter a 90-day due diligence period before contracting for the funds.

To find the latest funding opportunities and past awards on Commerce’s Applying to the Housing Trust Fund go to the WDC website.

