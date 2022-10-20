Department of Energy awards huge grants to 2 companies in Central Washington

The department is planning to build electric battery manufacturing plants in Moses Lake, bringing more job opportunities to the area.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Energy has awarded huge grants to two companies in Central Washington.

On top of the $100 million federal grant, Sila Nanotechnologies will invest another $300 million to build out a 600,000 square foot warehouse. Group 14 Technologies will invest $223 million on top of its $100 million grant to build two factories in Moses Lake.

Both companies say they plan to hire hundreds of new workers.

"These critical grants for two of Washington state's very own battery manufacturing facilities won’t just mean more good-paying jobs for workers in Moses Lake," U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) said in a press release. "It will also mean lower energy and electric vehicle costs for families across the country as we restore our supply chains and strengthen our clean energy infrastructure."

