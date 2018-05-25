SPOKANE, Wash.-- Millions of people are expected to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend. During the drive, drivers will see a significant price jump for gas.

According to AAA, Washington and Idaho's gas prices are both above the national average. Both states are above the $3 gallon price.

Democrats came out on Wednesday blaming President Trump for the increase in gas prices and now they want him to act.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Washington U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, along with others have banned together in an initiative to lower gas prices.

President Trump should use all of his authority to take timely action to pressure #OPEC and cooperating countries to increase world oil supplies in order to lower #GasPrices at the pump during the upcoming summer driving season. pic.twitter.com/Mjvmt9qm6S — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) May 24, 2018

The senators say that President Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal has led to higher oil prices. They also added that his new tax plan isn't helping either.

"Middle class families are getting hit in the pocket book while oil companies rake in billions in profit with a huge tax giveaway on top," said Senator Shumer. "This is the same president who tweeted multiple times that President Obama was to blame for rising gas prices. So what is he going to do now that he is in charge? Nothing. Absolutely nothing."

In a letter signed by Cantwell and other democrats, the senators urge the president to "use all of your authority to take timely action to pressure the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and cooperating countries to increase world oil supplies in order to lower prices at the pump during the upcoming summer driving season."

However, Business Insider reports the high gas prices are due to a simple supply and demand rebalance after oil prices crashed in 2015 and 2016, not Trump's policies.

Whether it is an economic or political cause, there is no telling when the prices will drop.

