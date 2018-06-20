One of the biggest shopping days of the year is right around the corner. Prime Day is bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday for Amazon, as many of its retailers offer big discounts on popular products.

Here are ten crucial pieces of information to help you save during Amazon Prime Day 2018:

1. When is Amazon Prime Day 2018? Based on insider information and Amazon's inadvertent leak snafu, Prime Day 2018 will kick off midday on Monday July 16th and last 36 hours. Prime Day this year is happening one week later than it typically occurs. This is Amazon's 4th annual Prime Day.

2. This year, we will be the only media outlet in the world to unbox and share the hottest Amazon Prime Day deals early with exclusive 24/7 Prime Day coverage and your exclusive access to Amazon Prime Day early bird bargains.

3. Go to this site for the deals we'll share early, including sales on laptops, HD cameras, smart tech and household essentials as well as the biggest price drop on the most popular pillow in the world.

4. There are two different Amazon Prime Days happening simultaneously. The first Prime Day is created through a process by which Amazon auditions deals from merchants that sell on Amazon. These companies submit their potential Prime Day deals to Amazon weeks before Prime Day. If their deal meets stock and pricing criteria, it may be featured by Amazon. The second Prime Day is thousands of other merchants on Amazon who create their own sales independent from Amazon's lightning (flash sale) round-up. Few deal hunters know about both and I have all of the insider information that I will share with you as Prime Day approaches.

5. You can get some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals beginning Monday, July 2! As I mentioned in the prior paragraph, since some retailers are launching their sales independently of the Amazon lightning sale, some gigantic deals that won't sell out due to stock limitations appear July 17. Why? Merchants want your web traffic early so their deals will rank higher on Prime Day through customer searches on Amazon.com

6. Amazon Prime Day 2018 will have as many tech deals as home essentials! While TV deals and the Echo products will be front and center, Amazon will have just as many deals that include home goods ranging from sheet sets to pillows and even the top chef knife deal of the entire year. If you associate Prime Day primarily with tech, you'll be missing half the excitement!

7. You can save more money and get better deals on Prime Day than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Yes. That is true. Like Black Friday though, you need a plan. You can't simply sit in front of your computer refreshing Amazon's homepage expecting to get the best deal.

8. The best Prime Day deals are not just on the Amazon homepage. There are layers upon layers of additional pages and tabs within Amazon where some of the best deals are hidden or less accessible. We will have every major deal ranked and categorized so you can navigate directly toward the savings.

9. Some Prime Day deals are amazing, some are terrible. Amazon doesn't approve or select many of the Prime Day deals. Your prior search history determines a great deal of the content you will see. Don't blame Amazon if you're inundated with cat-related deals on Prime Day. Clear your web history or cache if you want to access the best deals on your own.

10. You can't win Prime Day alone. Amazon is one of the largest stores and companies in the world. I am here to steer you toward the best savings. Bookmark our station website, like the DEALBOSS Facebook page and join me at Facebook.com/DEALBOSS at 9 p.m. EST Monday, July 2 for a Facebook Live preview of the top Amazon Prime Day Deals.

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. None of the opinions above are endorsed or approved by Amazon nor is Matt Granite speaking on behalf of Amazon.com This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

