For the latest and best deals Like us at Facebook.com/DEALBOSS and follow us on Twitter @DEALBOSS.

This could easily be the single best jewelry deal I’ve ever seen from one of the top brands on the market. If you’ve ever shopped for jewelry or pearls, you’re likely familiar with Pacific Pearls.

In my quest to save you as much cash as humanly possible, and as we count down to Mother’s Day 2018, I want to flag a deal that actually had my jaw on the floor.

Good jewelry and in particular pearls are rarely on sale to the extent I’m about to show you. Today you can essentially walk away with $300 in incredible pearls for less than $60!

Pearls not only make a great gift for mom but any woman knows a beautiful necklace and bracelet can be worn casually at work, for a nice night out or dressed up for a black tie event, anniversary or wedding. If your calendar has spring or summer events ranging from graduations to garden parties, while today’s deal is branded for Mother’s Day, it’s easily your best jewelry deal of the year and great for anyone.

An ingenious design and magnetic clasp for this gift set allows the pearls to be worn as a long pearl stand and bracelet or a necklace and two bracelets. Click the play button to see how the clasp and pearls look in person!

Retail and valued certification at $800

Includes Pacific Pearls set which converts into a necklace and bracelet

Can also be worn as two necklaces and two bracelets depending on strand length

Radiant and perfectly-selected pearls comprise both timeless pieces

From the top-rated Soufle beach collection by Pacific Pearls

Bracelet and necklace can work for a casual night out or black tie gala

Lowest-recoded price for reputable pearls from top worldwide jewelers

Ultimate Mother’s Day, graduation, wedding or anniversary present

Top quality and craftsmanship, gift set tested no. 1 with mom focus groups

Scroll down for more details

92% Off Pacific Pearl Necklace and Bracelet Set + Free Shipping

Was: $800

Sale Price: $296.99

Deal Price: $59.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

More details on the Pacific Pearl necklace and bracelet set:

Pearl Color: White with Subtle Pink Overtones

Pearl Size: 10-12mm

Grade: Premium Quality AA+

Luster: Very High

Nacre: Very Thick

Surface: Good

Pearl Shape: Soufflé

Matching: Very Good

Number of Pearls in Necklace: 35-40 Pearls

Number of Pearls in Bracelet: 14-16 Pearls

Species: Freshwater

Design: Classic, Queenly, Timeless, Elegant

Occasion: Evening, Business, Formal, Bridal

Clasps: 14K White Gold Filled Magnetic Clasps Encrusted with Lab-Created Diamonds

Stringing: Double Strand, Double Knotted Fine Silk

Necklace Length: 18 Inches Extendable to 25.5 Inches

Bracelet Length: 7.5 Inches

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA