It could be the most practical 4-in-1 you will see on sale this storm season.

From blackouts to any situation where you need a device to light your way, let me illuminate the savings tied to the Lightbolt.

A bright emergency flashlight complete with two retractable work lights, alongside an SOS red emergency light plus an adjustable spotlight for under $25 is a winner! This is ideal for unforeseen situations like a vehicle breaking down or a roadside repair. In the event of a power outage, a simple flashlight can't stand on its own and light up room; this device can!

The MobilePower Lightbolt LED emergency light is durable, weather-ready and the perfect addition to an emergency kit, glove box or basement. If you know someone who works in a garage or travels frequently, there are infinite uses for this 4-in-1.

Features of the MobilePower Lightbolt 2:

The ultimate emergency tool

Shock and impact resistant

Great for the outdoors and camping

An essential for every vehicle

A necessity during blackouts and storm season

Stands on its own as a spotlight and work light

Powerful LED emergency flashlight

Great for DIY house work and painting walls

Red emergency light and SOS mode is great for road warriors and winter driving

Rechargeable via included wall adapter

Also includes DC adapter for car

Durable and able to withstand the elements

Lowest recorded price

Great gift idea

Was: $49.99

Now: $24.99

