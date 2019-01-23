Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $30 off Sharper Image DLX wireless TV headphones with free shipping

Today I'm not only saving you money on a great pair of headphones, I could potentially save your relationship!



Think about how many times you've tried to watch a movie or the game and not disturb the person in bed beside you or a child in the next room. Transferring your TV audio to a pair of headphones is not a simple process. And even if equipped with Bluetooth, a pair of TV-compatible headphones are difficult to find. If you have other audio components or devices with Bluetooth, there is always pairing interference.

Now, though, the days of waking up a significant other while you watch TV are over! These headphones that I found for $50 today install in three easy steps:



1. Simply plug the included Sharper Image transmitter into the back of your TV or any other device (connection cable provided).

2. Charge the headphones and you'll get almost a week's worth of use from one battery charge (depending on how many movies and TV shows you watch).

3. Sit back and enjoy your content without disturbing anyone else.



The Sharper Image Wireless Own Zone headphones are extremely comfortable, light-weight and padded for extended periods of use. Click the play button to see them up close!

Features of the the Sharper Image Wireless Own Zone headphones:

Lightweight, comfortable and strong powerful surround sound

Blocks out background noise

No audio leakage so a sleeping partner won't be disturbed

No Bluetooth needed!

Works with virtually any television or audio set-up

Whopping 100 foot connection range

Fully adjustable soft padded ear cups

Ideal for the elderly or those hard of hearing

Great for parents (like me) with young sleeping babies

Ideal for dorms and shared living facilities

Lowest-recorded price today

Was: $79.99

Now: $49.99

