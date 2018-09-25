Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $50 Off Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Free Amazon Echo Dot + Free Shipping

Who stole that last package off your property? Do you know who is at your front or back door right now? We unfortunately live in a world where having a watchful eye on our home or business is a necessity these days.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is one of my favorite simple smart home essentials. It allows you to not only answer your door or greet someone from anywhere in the world but this also works as an outdoor motion sensor alarm.

With enhanced night vision and a motion sensor, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro will deliver alerts when someone walks by or approaches your door. Being able ot monitor your property in HD and check in on your doors or entry ways at any time delivers a heightened sense of security for any parent.

You can finally see when your kids actually get home from school, which dog may have visited your lawn with the owner who didn't care or even discover a neighborhood package thief (as I did with my video doorbell).

The deal I found today save you $50 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and also scores you a free Echo Dot. Being able to add the Amazon Alexa Voice service to any room of your home for free is yet another perk tied to the price drop.

Features of the Ring Video Doorbell

Monitor your property 24/7 with motion and push alerts delivered to your smartphone

Check in on your home or business from anywhere in the world

Greet a visitor or trespasser as though you're actually home even if you are not

Hear what's going on at your door or property from any smartphone or tablet

Echo Dot brings you more hands-free smart home and voice control for information 24/7

Same price as Prime Day plus the benefit of the free Echo Dot

$50 Off Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Free Amazon Echo Dot + Free Shipping

Was: $298.99

Now: $249.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

