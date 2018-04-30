For the latest and best deals Like us at Facebook.com/DEALBOSS and follow us on Twitter @DEALBOSS.

If you’re still relying upon that under-equipped charger that came with your smartphone or tablet for power, I have a price drop for you! More importantly, if you use a dollar store charger or charge cable with your $600 smartphone or tablet, that could potentially harm your tech.

Your solution today is not only on sale for Mother’s Day, it’s also a CES award winner. The Chargehub was voted “Best In Show” at the Consumer Electronics Show and in my quest to save you cash and highlight great products, this is also my top pick.

The average household charges four to seven products per day. Imagine one smart quick-charge system that can get the job done with fewer cables, less power consumption and a way for you to charge from only one power outlet!

The ChargeHub can quickly charge up to seven different devices simultaneously. Android, Apple, Windows, cameras, drones and virtually anything else with a USB port is ChargeHub-ready.

To make the device even more valuable, the ChargeHub comes with all of its own power cables to accommodate whatever product it is you need to plug in - and it will not overcharge! You're cutting down on time, clutter, energy and the possibility of over-charging your tech.

Click the play button to see the ChargeHub in action. Features include:

- SmartSpeed technology provides optimal charging based on demands of each device

- Can charge the iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, Samsung, Android, Windows and more

- Ideal for travel, the home and office

- Works with all iPhones, Androids, Windows, Blackberry and virtually any other smartphone

- Can power and charge anything from an iPad Pro to Fire Tablet and Microsoft Surface

- Space-saving technology allows you to eliminate clutter and wires

- Recipient of best of CES Award by iPhone Life Magazine

- Allows you to take one outlet and turn it into a fast-charging five-port hub

- Certififed for Individual Port Protection, UL/cUL Listed, CE Certified

- 1-year warranty and lowest-recorded price today

$40 Off New Chargehub X7 Square Charger + Free Delivery

Was: $69.99

Now: $29.99

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

