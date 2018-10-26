Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Leading in to a weekend where many of us will be tackling household projects and yard work, I figured a little bit of DIY frugality could go a long way.

While the spring is generally perceived as the DIY season with home improvement projects, I actually receive more request for DIY deals as the pre-holiday preparation begins, or for those cleaning up shop before the winter.

My favorite Amazon deal today ties in to a household essential: a heavy duty ladder with a smaller form factor. While this isn’t something I can brag about, I test a lot of ladders and step ladders for the shows I host. They’re not all created equal and one of my favorite, which is almost half price today, checks all of the important boxes.

The Three Step MiniTitan has features that a commercial-grade step ladder would otherwise possess. A reinforced frame, self-locking fold and 330 pound limit go far beyond what any step ladder would have spec wise at under $100 let alone under $40 today.

From dusting to painting, reaching all of the cookware you’ve stored but now need for holiday meals and light bulb changes, today’s deal is a winner.

- Reinforced frame

- Wide non slip treads

- 330 pound weight limit

- Steel step stool with large steps

- Self locking fold feature

- Extremely compact

- Extra large non slip steps

- Lowest recorded price

- Top safety features

BUY IT HERE: 43% Off MiniTitan Folding Step Ladder + Free Shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $39.99

Who is Matt Granite?

