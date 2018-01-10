Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

I travel two or three times every week and one of the most popular products at any airport is also one of the most marked up! Those neck, nap and travel pillows that fly off store shelves are marked up by as much as 300 percent at airports, and in most cases, you're just buying a glorified bean bag cushion.

If you feel like you need a nap at your desk as we begin the work-week, or you're just feeling a little stiff with the change of seasons, don't buy a knock-off.

Instead of paying $30, let me show what I call the miracle neck pillow which is under $15 on Amazon.com right now and is the best travel pillow you can buy.

Whether you snore like a freight train (like I do), or you're suffering from neck, back or shoulder pain, today one pillow can make a world of difference just in time for the upcoming holiday season.

Features of this top-rated microbead neck and travel pillow

Ideal for upcoming Thanksgiving and holiday travel

Can be used in conjunction with a traditional pillow

Provides the ultimate neck support

Corrects your posture, keeps pressure of your spine

Great for home and relaxation

Dual comfort: plush and cozy on one side with cool relaxing material on the other

Not made of cheap bean bag material like competing products

Serves as a table pillow for desk naps and relaxation

