BBB: Washingtonians report scams in peak moving season

Washingtonians reported more than 120 moving company complaints so far this year. People reported losing more than $730K while trying to move in the U.S. in 2021.

KENT, Wash. — "Moving season" is about halfway through and more than 120 moving-related company business profile complaints have been reported in 2022 so far, according to the Better Business Bureau of Washington (BBB).

Last year, the BBB Scam Tracker revealed consumers reported they lost more than $730,000 to moving scams, which is a 216% increase in monetary losses as compared to 2020.

Jordan River Moving & Storage in Kent told KING 5 it has repeatedly helped people moving in and out of Washington state who said they were caught in a moving scam. The company recently moved its headquarters from Kirkland to Kent.

According to Jordan River Moving & Storage managing member Sharon Joseph, a major red flag to look out for is when a moving company tries to charge by volume, cubic feet or by a list of items.

"Hang up the phone," Joseph said. "Don't fall for that. Hang up the phone, you are at the hands of a scam artist. Stay away from them."

Joseph said consumers must do extensive research on the company or service they plan to use. He said, if possible, to use a local company. Joseph said he wants to see more enforcement when it comes to scammers hijacking people's belongings and then trying to get thousands of dollars in exchange for releasing the items.

"People think it's just moving but the truck contains people's lives, everything they have," Joseph said. "They have to start from all over again because those moving companies are keeping their stuff, they're not delivering it. Or some people cannot afford the extortion the amount those companies want."

Joseph said scammers are not only holding people's items hostage or selling them in storage units — they're also targeting moving company trucks for parts because of a supply shortage.

Thanks to several van and truck tracking devices Jordan River Moving & Storage uses, Joseph said his team worked with police in Aurora, Colorado, to recover a truck that was on a cross-country move. Joseph said his driver woke up one morning during his trip to find the truck had vanished.

"We tracked the truck. We gave them precise location of the truck. SWAT got over there and they called us to make sure it was really the truck that was stolen because they saw people who started unloading the truck," Joseph said. "We managed to recover all the items and recovered the truck but not only this — that storage unit, they found other customers' stuff stolen."

Like Joseph, the BBB of Washington also recommends consumers do research before paying any money or signing any contracts with moving companies