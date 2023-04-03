BBB of Washington: 'High pressure' sales tactics used in reported prize scam

An alleged sweepstakes prize turned into a scammer trying to sell a consumer a $10,000 fire protection system, according to a Washington Better Business Bureau.

SEATTLE — A recently reported scam to the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker has the agency putting Washington consumers on alert.

According to the BBB, a consumer reported an alleged lottery to win ski lift tickets turned into a "high pressure" sales tactics attempt to sell a home fire protection system.

The company reportedly talked the consumer into letting them come out to their home and according to the report, the visit lasted for two hours. The fire protection system was priced at $10,000.

The BBB of Washington said it is rare to have in-home scam attempts like this one, but that many start with phone calls.

Other attempts will use text messages or emails to lure a consumer into entering bank account information or buying gift cards as an "upfront payment" to release prize winnings or enter you into a drawing.

You can report scam activity to BBB Scam Tracker.

10 Tips to Avoid Scams: