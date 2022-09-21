City of Spokane seeking proposals for childcare program

The city says they are open to public and private non-profit, private for-profit and governmental entities within city limits.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane is currently seeking proposals from organizations experienced in granting funds to childcare facilities within city limits to administer federal pandemic relief funding.

According to a press release from the city, these funds are intended to assist childcare providers with staffing and assist users of the service in offsetting as they return to work. Funding will be awarded through a public request for a proposals process, which will require submission, review and evaluation of application materials through the city's online portal.

“Through conversations with the community, it was determined that discretionary spending on staffing coupled with a per child subsidy program for childcare to help new working parents returning to the workplace is a critical need for our community,” said Michelle Murray, Director of Accounting and manager of the proposal process.

The city says they are open to public and private non-profit, private for-profit and governmental entities within the city of Spokane. These entities should be experienced in administering funds to grant to childcare providers for "two distinct programs to provide retention/signing bonuses to staff and time-limited subsidy for City residents who are newly employed."

Applicants can walk through eligibility criteria and required documentation to submit a proposal through the portal on the city's website.

