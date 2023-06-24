City of Harrison receives $771K drinking water construction loan

The funds will be used to investigate and develop the Stonegate well, undergo leak detection, make necessary reservoir repairs and replace meters.

HARRISON, IDAHO, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced it has awarded the city of Harrison a $771,262 low-interest drinking water construction loan.

The funds will be used to investigate and develop the Stonegate well, undergo leak detection, make necessary reservoir repairs and replace meters.

City Clerk Miriah Pfeiffer said Thursday the Harrison City Council has identified a severe need to improve the city's wastewater facilities, as well as increase its freshwater capacity.

"This need is a result of three variables: An increase in regulations, an aging infrastructure and the need to serve undeveloped lots within the city," Pfeiffer said.

Discharge of wastewater into Anderson Slough is becoming less viable due to increased regulation, Pfeiffer said. She said the City Council has identified land application of wastewater as the best solution to upgrade Harrison's system for sustainability.