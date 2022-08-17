WSU study finds gender disparity in high-level accounting firms since 2017

The study indicates women are still holding positions of power- just not as powerful.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The gender disparity at high-level accounting firms hurts at the top, according to a study done by Washington State University (WSU).

The study found that op-level firms like Deloitte and KPMG are placing women in less powerful, less prestigious positions than their male counterparts.

In these firms, executives can hold positions under the name of “Partner” or “Director”. According to the press release from the WSU, partners buy into the firm, hold voting power on important decisions and help plan the firm’s next steps. Directors are parallel positions made up of those who are just as highly skilled and paid as a partner. However, they do not get any voting power.

The study found that both levels of leadership lack gender equity. Women make up 32% of directors, but only 18% of partners.

“Women and men are hired into these public accounting firms at a very equal ratio, but at the partner level, it's disproportionate,” said Kathleen Harris, an accounting assistant professor with Washington State University’s Carson College of Business. “If we want equity in accounting, then both men and women need to be at the table making decisions.”

Despite the disparity, audit clients paid more for female partners who signed audits versus female directors, and even male partners and directors. The study states there is no direct explanation for this phenomenon. However, it shows that clients are willing and able to pay for more diverse and equitable hiring.

“You can't really hire diversity. You have to create an environment that attracts diversity,” Harris said. “For anybody going into accounting, if they can see themselves as a success story because they can see a partner that looks like them, then, it's more attractive for them to enter that field.”

The study states that the number of women holding positions of director versus partner has stayed the same. Harris and her co-authors, Elizabeth Almer of Portland State University as well as Julia Higgs and Joe Rakestraw of Florida Atlantic University, studied more than 1,500 audit engagements from 2017 Federal Audit Clearinghouse data for the seven largest public accounting firms. They found that among audit signers, directors were more often women, and partners were often men.

“The first point of change is awareness,” Harris said. “Once you identify a problem, the next step is to discuss what opportunities there are to develop equity in the firm.”

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.