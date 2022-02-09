Despite labor shortages, hybrid work and COVID-19, Pacific Northwest businesses remain resilient and optimistic

A report from WSU surveyed more than 1,000 PNW business leaders’ employees and Gen Z employees about the state of business in the region.

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU’s Carson College of Business found new challenges and areas of rebounding for business from the impacts of COVID. The following details stem from the school's fifth annual Business in the Northwest report.

The report found that 41% of business leaders saw a decline in production over sales volume. They also found similar national employment trends here in the Pacific Northwest where businesses are struggling to attract and retain employees.

Production over sales of volume is 37%

Revenue is at 32%

Profitability is at 36%

69% of PNW business leaders say they want to create more job opportunities at their company but they’re not confident there’s enough qualified applicants

30% of business leaders say the inability to fill open positions is one of the top obstacles for their company’s success

The report also surveyed employees and found that most PNW employees feel it’s important for a company to care about an employee's well-being and has values that align to their own.

93% of PNW employees feel it’s essential to work for a company that cares about employee well-being

8 in 10 Gen Z employees only want to work for companies whose values align with their own

82% of Gen Z employees say diversity, equity and inclusion is a “must have” in the workplace

As for a return to the office, the report says that employees and employers no longer cite safety concerns as the main reason many professionals favor remote work. Both employees and employers prefer flexibility but admit it has made collaborating and communication difficult.

76% of business leaders and 73% of employees feel it is safe to return to the workplace

71% of business leaders and 59% of employees think working in a traditional 9 to 5 office setting is not realistic for them

But there’s disadvantages to remote working as 38% of PNW employees report it has the most negative impact on collaboration and teamwork

Despite the ongoing debate, 60% of business leaders and 71% of employees say their company has a plan to return to the office full-time