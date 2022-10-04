Washington businesses prepare for minimum wage hikes

Soon, Washington's minimum wage will increase by nearly 9%, making it the highest state minimum wage in the country.

SEATTLE — Soon, the state of Washington's minimum wage will increase by nearly 9%, making it the highest minimum wage of any state in the country.

Husky Deli in West Seattle, for example, will soon have to pay their entry-level employees more, owner Jack Miller told KING 5.

Miller's family has owned and operated Husky Deli for 90 years. While the business has been a mainstay for the West Seattle community, much has changed since the 1930s when it comes to running a business, like the high cost of goods:

“The cream to make ice cream went from $24 to $43 in the last year, so, I mean everything has gone up," Miller said. "Everything."

Miller employs roughly 30 teenagers and young adults, many working their first jobs. Still, in three weeks, Miller will be subject to a minimum wage increase.

"I’m almost embarrassed to charge how much I have to for a sandwich because if I don’t, I’ll go out of business," Miller said.

Come Jan. 1, Washington’s state minimum wage will increase from $14.49 to $15.74, an increase of $1.25 an hour.

And for small businesses, like Husky Deli, located in Seattle city limits, businesses that do not pay for employees’ medical insurance will see wages go even higher. Currently, that number is $17.27 an hour, but in 2023 it will go up to $18.69. That is an increase of nearly $1.42.

Miller worries that this could impact the number of positions he is able to offer.

"It is hard to hire a bunch of kids when you’re paying them as much as you do," Miller said. "Makes us need to raise our prices.”

Nonetheless, with 90 years under their belt, the Miller family is looking forward to celebrating their 100th birthday and beyond, serving scoops to generations to come.

"My kids are taking over the business," Miller said. "And it’s a great, it’s a great test for them. Ya know? To hit some hard times and pull through and they’ve done a great job."