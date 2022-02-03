Wake Up Call launches promotion for its Customer Appreciation Week

Customers can visit any of the 12 Wake Up Call Coffee locations for special discounts during the Customer Appreciation Week from Feb. 7-11, 2022.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wake Up Call Coffee is thanking its customers by offering the latest promotion during their annual Customer Appreciation Week.

Each year, the coffee shop launched the promotion as a way to thank its customers by offering a seven-day discount drinks.

From Feb. 7 through Feb. 11, customers can visit any of the 12 Wake Up Call Coffee locations in Spokane, Spokane Valley and Coeur d’Alene to take advantage of the annual discounts.

The celebration discount kicks off on Monday, Feb. 7 with Double Stamp Day, where customers can earn double loyalty points with each purchase and more promotions go throughout the week.

The following deals will be available during the week:

Feb. 7: Double Stamp Day

Feb. 8: Free Sticker Day

Feb. 9: Free Extra Shots Day

Feb. 10: BOGO Mad Hatter Day

Feb. 11: $1 Off All Espresso Drinks