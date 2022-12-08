Food helps set Uprise Brewing Co. in Spokane apart

The owners describe the space as bright, open, and family-friendly.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Brewery has opened up in Kendall Yards called Uprise Brewing Co.

Brandon Hare owns the brewery with his brother, Ryan Hare, and Jonathan Sweatt. They describe the space as bright, open, and family-friendly. It opened the first week of August.

"I think originally we would have thought we'd never be able to do something at this size and scope," Hare said. "All of our beers are made right here at Uprise Brewing. And really, that's what this place is all about. It's the brewpub. So we're not about distributing, you're not going to see us in grocery stores."

The Brewery has about 12-14 beers on tap. One of the most popular is 'title pending.'

Hare adds that the one thing that distinguishes them from other Breweries in the Inland Northwest is their take on street food.

"We have an executive chef that's created an awesome menu that we're calling elevated street food," Hare said. " Smashburger, a lot of handhelds, green bowls, a lot of cool appetizers like a fried cauliflower with jerk sauce, things like that."

The Brewery is Open Sunday-Thursday from 11 am-10 pm. Friday-Saturday from 11 am-11 pm.

