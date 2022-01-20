STCU temporarily closes some lobbies and branches in Eastern Washington

Due to periodic adjustments of staffing levels through the COVID pandemic, the branch will temporarily close some of its locations.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Teachers Credit Union (STCU) announced Thursday that the branch will temporarily close some of its lobbies in Eastern Washington.

The STCU branch said in a statement that maintaining the highest level of service across its 34-branch networks through the pandemic and during the spread of the omicron variant has led to periodic adjustments of its staffing levels.

STCU said the branch is committed to the health and safety of its staff and members, and due to these adjustments, the branch will temporarily close some of its locations.

The following STCU lobbies will be closed starting Thursday, Jan. 20:

Moran Prairie, Cheney, Silver Lake and Ritzville lobbies. Drive-through lanes remain open. Updates about the status of these branches will be reassessed early next week.

Othello Branch is closed, including drive-through lanes. Staffing will be reassessed early next week.

Hutton Building Branch in downtown Spokane and downtown Coeur d’Alene Branch remain closed.

Twenty-seven branch locations remain fully open with no adjustments.

All external ATMs are available for use. In addition, STCU encourages its members to use online banking and the STCU mobile app to access their accounts, transfer money, pay bills or deposit checks.