Spokane Starbucks workers file petition to unionize

Workers at the Wellesley & Belt location are unionizing to combat the coffee giant's hour cuts, inadequate staffing and disregard for public safety.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Starbucks workers at the Wellesley & Belt location in Spokane have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with Starbucks Workers United.

According to a press release, the workers are unionizing to combat the coffee giant's hour cuts, inadequate staffing, disregard for public safety and "refusal to bargain with the union in good faith."

“Starbucks is a company dedicated to challenging the status quo. We, as the partners who make up Starbucks, also challenge the status quo everyday. We are stronger together, that is why we are unionizing. We will create a third place, one partner, one store, and one union at a time,” said Alex Moore, a barista at the Wellesley location.

Jamie Jordan, another barista at the coffee shop, says that unionizing will give Starbucks an opportunity to follow through and provide partners with fair wages, hours "and the ability to have our voices heard."

“We are tired of being treated as expendable, replaceable, and frankly disrespected,” the Spokane workers wrote in a letter to new CEO Laxman Narasimhan. “The company cannot operate without workers. We are the face of Starbucks, and backbone. Our labor creates profit for the company. Instead of acting like our voices as partners are heard, we are going to stand united demanding to be heard.”

