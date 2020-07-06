SPOKANE, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video is a story KREM covered about North Idaho businesses reopening.

The White Elephant in Spokane will be closing its two locations on North Division Street and East Sprague Avenue and liquidating the rest of its inventory after 74 years of business.

According to the store, it will be beginning liquidation sales at both locations on Tuesday, June 9, and the stores will be closed the day before to give staff a chance to reduce prices and prepare for the sale. The stores will be implementing social distancing measures and will run under limited occupancy during the sales, according to a news release.

John Conley founded the business after returning from serving in World War II, with the store originally selling military surplus, according to a release from the business. John Conley passed away in 2017, after which the business was passed down to sons Richard and Patrick and wife Mary.

“The decision to close our stores was particularly difficult considering the impact on our current employees and the next generation of our family. We have been exploring options to restructure for some time. However, with the increasingly complicated retail environment, closing is the best option. As our nation and economy enter a phased recovery, we look forward with hope to new and unexpected opportunities for our employees and family,” owners Richard Conley, Patrick Conley and Mary Conley Sr, are quoted as saying in a release.

The White Elephant has been doing business in Spokane since 1946, selling sporting goods and toys.

More information on the closing and liquidation sales can be found on The White Elephant’s website.

