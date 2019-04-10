SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday marked the grand opening of Bee You Organics on South Perry Street in Spokane.

The owner, Larissa Warren of Spokane, started her business on the selling website Etsy in 2017. The business quickly took off, bringing in about 2,400 sales and hundreds of positive review.

"My friends would ask me all the time to make them something and I would joke that someday I would," Warren said.

After talks with her friends, she decided to move to the brick-and-mortar location in the Perry District.

"It's for people that have sensitive skin, or that care about what's in their products, want to live a healthier lifestyle, or have gone through a traumatic accident and need something more than traditional products," she said.

The real reason behind Warren's passion for making organic skin products goes deep. At the age of 16, she was hit by a drunk driver that ran a stop sign, causing permanent scarring on her face.

Everything irritated and inflamed her skin, leading to her decision to throw away all of the products she had and make her own.

"I felt really isolated and I started trying all these products so I could hide the scars and feel like myself again," she said.

Her process involved a lot of trial and error before she found the right formulas for different products using all-natural ingredients.

But that research paid off, and has turned into a business of helping others with similar scars. In fact, at the store's grand opening, she met a woman with a similar story.

