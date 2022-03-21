Rosauers Supermarkets at Brownes Addition reopeners after store's remodel

Some of the supermarket remodelings included updates of its existing deli and bakery as an effort to keep its products fresh.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rosauers Supermarkets will reopen its Browne's Addition store after remodeling part of its store building.

The Browne's Addition store remodeling included the update of its existing deli and bakery as an effort to keep its products fresh. Yost Gallagher was the contracting firm behind Rosauers remodel.

"You'll find fully staffed service counters in our meat, seafood, and deli departments, offering freshly made foods and meal suggestions," Cliff Rigsbee, Rosauers' president and CEO, said in a statement. "The natural light we were able to integrate with new windows throughout is a game-changer. Plus, as always, our bakery products are made from scratch!"

The store remodels also include expanding its produce department and wine and beer selection, a full-service pharmacy, and new and natural organic products.

The store has been in the Browne's Addition neighborhood for the last 73 years, and it is one of the oldest supermarkets in Spokane.

"Since 1949, this store has been a part of the historic Browne's Addition neighborhood and has the distinction of being Spokane's very first Supermarket," Rigsbee said.

Rigsbee said the store will offer specials and giveaways to all their shoppers during the store's reopening.