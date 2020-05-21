SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane leaders currently hope that many businesses can partially reopen by this weekend.

But for some restaurants, the maximum 50 percent capacity means they won't get enough customers to justify the cost of reviving in-person dining.

To help out, Spokane City Council plans to pass an ordinance that would clear the way for many local businesses to expand their operations to the areas outside their storefronts.

It's not a new concept. It's one being tried out across the country right now. And allowing restaurants and other businesses to operate on the sidewalk, in parking spots, or in the road, has actually always been a possibility in Spokane. You just need to apply for a permit.

A pilot program promoting "parklets" and "streateries" three years ago was successful, but after the initial excitement wore off, they mostly became a thing of the past.

"I think it was just too cumbersome to go through all the hoops," said Spokane City Council Member Lori Kinnear. "They were popular [at first] but as soon as we implemented it, the interest dropped off significantly. I think this will start interest again."

Now, they might be the way to save many restaurants' futures.

"I think in some cases it might make the difference between a restaurant being able to stay open and closing permanently," said Kinnear.

She and the rest of the council will vote Thursday on an ordinance designed to make these permits easier to acquire by waiving fees and cutting red tape, like public comment hearings that Kinnear says no one was coming to anyway.

"That was just not happening. People weren't doing it," she said.

The ordinance is expected to pass, and once it does, the city will work with the Liquor Control Board and various health departments to figure out exactly what these streateries can look like.

The primary concept is a module-type system where a few table and chair sets are placed in the parking section of the street in front of the business, and then surrounded by wooden barriers.

Another idea could be blocking off large sections of road where there are multiple businesses, as is being done in parts of Indianapolis.

"[We could] have an area like Browne's Addition with five restaurants in the same location consider taking out a special events permit so that all of them could be out in the street," said Kinnear.

The outdoor seating won't count against each restaurant's capacity limit, though social distancing will still be required.

It could also bring new vibrance this summer to a city exiting the hibernation of quarantine.And, if it works, the city could make the changes permanent, so we could see more outdoor business even in future COVID-less summers.

"I think we're looking to streamline this, make it easier for the businesses going forward, even after this is over," said Kinnear.