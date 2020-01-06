Portland protests: Peaceful gatherings and unlawful assemblies

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland has joined hundreds of cities across the country where unrest and riots have occurred in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in a Minneapolis police officer's custody.

Floyd was accused of using a $20 counterfeit bill and he died as police were taking him into custody. Protests began four days later.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, allegedly kept his left knee on Floyd's neck while Floyd was pinned to the ground for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

During that time, Floyd said "I can't breathe" multiple times and repeatedly said "Mama" and "please," as well. Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly three minutes after officers discovered Floyd was non-responsive.

The protests in Portland have started with peaceful vigils and rallies, with thousands gathering to honor Floyd and other black men and women killed by police officers nationwide and to call for a stop to police violence against people of color.

Here's a look at each day of protests since they began on Friday, May 29.