Spokane restaurants turn to outdoor seating amid COVID-19 restrictions

Prohibition Gastropub put up a heated outdoor patio within three days to continue serving customers after new restrictions on indoor dining went into effect.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Restrictions on indoor dining in Washington state have forced restaurants to change the ways they do business amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Prohibition Gastropub in Spokane is also getting used to new management while finding ways to adapt.

"It' is pretty crazy, it is pretty ambitious," General Manager Kas Haas said. "But we go forth with a positive attitude and hope for the best."

Prohibition Gastropub does have one saving grace - an outdoor seating area.

"We're really blessed at the Prohibition because we have the back patio. Not many people do," Haas said.

But with winter months bringing colder weather, it's much harder to make outdoor seating work.

The Prohibition put up two walls, installed heaters and put out socially distanced tables in a span of just three days.

"It wasn't our initial plan this year. We thought we'd have a bit more time to really dial it in," Haas said. "Just tried to make it warm and cozy for the holidays."

Outdoor seating was a popular solution to COVID-19 capacity restrictions in the summer. Over a dozen restaurants applied for seating on sidewalk areas. However, none ended up taking advantage of the "streatery" program.

But now that winter is here, the Spokane Fire Department has to approve the safety of new heated patios.

So far, the restaurant says the heated patio is working.

"It's been very lucrative for us. I've been blessed," Haas said. "We haven't had an opportunity to slow down.

The outdoor patio has allowed Prohibition Gastropub to keep their staff working and their customers happy.